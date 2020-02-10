James “Mike” Butler, 77, of Gibson City, stepfather of a Fisher resident, died at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, with his family at his side.
A celebration of life gathering was Jan. 23 at the Kruse Center, Gibson City.
Mr. Butler was born Dec. 3, 1942, in Saybrook, the only child to Charles Butler and Shirley Means Butler. He married Sharon Williams Dec. 19, 1992, in Gibson City. They were married for 27 years. She survives in Gibson City.
Also surviving are his children, Dawn (Rodney) Shaffer of Union, Ky., Brian (Cindy) Butler of Killen, Ala., Bruce (Tina) Butler of Gibson City and Bradley Butler of Champaign; two stepsons, David (Joni) Williams of Felton, Tenn., and Tom Williams of Fisher; 16 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and his sister-in-law, Donna Jo McCoy of Gibson City.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Butler farmed in the Saybrook area until 1981. He then was a truck driver for JM Jones/Super Valu, retiring after 18 years. He was a collector of toy tractors and had a great love for antique tractors and tractor shows as well as old television shows.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Swann Special Care Center in Champaign or to the Mike Butler family.