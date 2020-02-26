James “Jim” Barbieur, 87, of Bayles Lake, Loda, formerly of Paxton, died at 10:12 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at home.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 312 N. Hickory St., Loda, with the Rev. Dong Van Bui officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery, Paxton, with military rites.
Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with a rosary at 7 p.m.
Mr. Barbieur was born Sept. 19, 1932, in Outagamie County, Wis., a son of Anthony P. “Tony” and Nanie Elizabeth Reed Barbieur. He married Ann Ketchum Oct. 26, 1957, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Paxton. She survives.
Also surviving are five children, Suzanne (Larry) Markus of Elkhorn, Wis., Charles (Michele) Barbieur of East Peoria, Katherine (Steve) McManis of Peoria, Jeanne (Robert) Goodman of Newtown, Conn., and Thomas Barbieur of Peoria; seven grandchildren, Kyle, Erin, Sean, Anthony, Ethan, Lauren and Maggie; two great-grandchildren; and a brother, William (Eloise) Barbieur of Plymouth, Wis.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Barbieur graduated from Paxton High School in 1950. He served in the U.S. Navy for four years. He was a service technician for NCR Corp., retiring in 1994. After his retirement, he and his wife enjoyed buying and selling antiques.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Loda, Knights of Columbus, Old Timers Baseball Association of Peoria and the Loda American Legion Post 503. He enjoyed golfing, boating, pheasant and rabbit hunting and wintering in Orange Beach, Ala. He also had a talent for being able to fix anything.
Memorials may be made to Gibson Area Ambulance Service or St. Joseph Catholic Church, Loda.
