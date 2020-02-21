Jacqulyn Reed, 72, of Penfield died at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at home.
Cremation rites will be accorded. No services are scheduled at this time.
Blurton Funeral Home, Potomac, is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Reed was born Jan. 29, 1948, in Clay County, Ind., a daughter of Arthur and Norma Jean (Wilson) Pollard. She married Dennis E. Reed Dec. 20, 1964, in Bell Gardens, Calif. He preceded her in death Feb. 12, 2014.
She is survived by two daughters, Christene (Ernest) Rowland of Penfield and Candy Sommer of Rantoul; six grandchildren, Jessica Rowland, Jennifer Rowland, Ashley Aranda, Nicholas Sommer, Kimberly Reed and Kristopher Reed; two great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Elmer (Mary) Pollard of Brazil, Ind., Gary (Carol) Pollard of California and Robert (Tonya) Pollard of Brazil, Ind.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and a son, Dennis Reed Jr.
Mrs. Reed worked as a cook at Gordyville for several years. She enjoyed watching her soaps on TV, watching Harry Potter movies, painting and crocheting. Her greatest love was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
