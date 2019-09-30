Jacqueline Hawk, 73, of Urbana died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Fisher.
A celebration of her life will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign. A service will follow at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Gibson City Bible Church, 309 Illinois 47, Gibson City.
Mrs. Hawk was born April 21, 1946, in Urbana, a daughter of Russell and Lillie Mae Mumm.
She is survived by her children, Nita (Dwayne) Carter of Tulsa, Okla, Tad Kingsley of Carlisle, Pa, Susie (David) Burgess of Fisher and Alisia Sigrist of St. Joseph; four grandchildren, Heather Carter, Tyler Kingsley and Alton McCormick, Brayden Long; and siblings, Steve Mumm, Connie Mumm and Jim Mumm.
She was preceded in death by her parents and spouses, Ronald “Toad” Kingsley and Ronald Hawk.
Mrs. Hawk had a deep love for the Lord. She enjoyed listening to gospel music and watching the Rev. Charles Stanley. She loved animals, working in her yard and spending time with her family.
