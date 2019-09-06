Jack Newlin, 90, of Champaign, father of a Rantoul resident, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at University Rehab Center, Urbana.
Per his wishes, there will be no services.
Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Newlin was born June 28, 1929, a son of Wayne and Leona (Kincheloe) Newlin at the home of his maternal aunt and uncle in Marshall. He married Ruth Roberta “Bobbie” Sweeney Dec. 2, 1949, at Fist Christian Church, Henderson, Ky. She survives.
Also surviving are his children Bonnie (Michael) Specchio, of Rantoul, Jay Newlin, of Oakwood and Lee Ann (Tom) Johnson of Tolono; three grandchildren Megan (Ben) Pulling of East Peoria, Nick Hubert of Pensacola, Fla., and and Dominic (Jessica) Specchio of Foley, Ala.; and three great-grandchildren. Another great-grandchild is expected in March.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister, Bonnie Jo Newlin.
Mr. Newlin spent his early childhood years in East Gary, Ind, where his parents worked in the steel mills. He and his parents moved back to the family farm in Westfield when he was in second grade. He attended Richwoods School, a one-room schoolhouse with 15 students.
His freshman year at Westfield High School, he met the love of his life, Bobbie. They graduated from Westfield High School in 1948. After graduation, he joined the Army, with his basic training at Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland. On Dec. 2, 1949, Jack took leave and he and Bobbie eloped and were married.
He then shipped out for his posting in Fontainebleu, France. After 18 months, Bobbie was able to join him for a year in France before his discharge in 1952. They had a small apartment there and enjoyed many adventures on their year-long “honeymoon,” including trips to Paris and Spain. After Jack’s discharge, they moved to Centralia, where he worked in a paint store.
Their first child, Bonnie, arrived June 26, 1953. Mr. Newlin decided to attend trade school to become an engineer, so the little family moved to Cicero, where they lived in a 21-foot foot camper while he attended Allied Institute of Technology to receive training as an engineer, while working two or three jobs at a time to support his family.
Son Raymond joined the family July 24, 1957, and the growing family moved into a 28-foot camper. Upon finishing his schooling, they moved to Irving, Texas, where Mr. Newlin worked for Texas Instruments. They bought their first house, and their daughter Lee Ann was born there on Dec. 6, 1960.
After five years, the Newlins were missing their Illinois roots and so moved in 1963 to Homer, where Mr. Newlin worked at Magnavox in Urbana, mostly on defense contracts. When Magnavox closed its plant, he worked in civil engineering at Daily and Associates in Champaign. He later worked as a civil engineer at Chanute Air Force Base until the base closure in 1993.
He finished his engineering career at Tridan International in Danville. In retirement, he worked part-time at Taylor Studios in Rantoul as jack-of-all-trades. He finally retired for good in January 2005 and began his new vocation of care of his wife, who had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2003. Jack assumed her housekeeping duties and took care of all her needs at home before she entered Champaign County Nursing Home (now University Rehab) in November 2011, where he visited her daily. Eventually, he joined her there in 2013 where they shared a room until his death.
Mr. Newlin received a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Illinois University at age 50 and a masters degree from Sangamon State University at age 60. He also attended AUTOCAD classes at Parkland. He took accordion lessons, taught himself to repair accordions in his spare time and founded the Buttons and Bellows Accordion Club, which played at area festivals and nursing homes.
He could fix or build anything. He was skilled in electrical, plumbing and automotive repairs and was a talented woodworker, making many furniture pieces. He also enjoyed wine-making. He and his wife restored their 100-year old home.
Jack and Bobbie were passionate genealogists, taking many trips around the United States, England and Ireland to document their roots. He was famous for his large vegetable garden, and the Newlins maintained a yard full of trees and flowers. They also enjoyed many years of ballroom dancing.=
Mr. Newlin was a member of Homer United Methodist Church.
Memorial donations may be made to Richwoods Cemetery and mailed to Bonnie Specchio, 1489 County Road 2800 North, Rantoul, IL 61866.