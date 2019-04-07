Jack B. Haltiwanger, 81, of Potomac died at 9:46 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A celebration of his life will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Potomac First Church of Christ with the Rev. Randy Walters officiating. Burial will follow in Potomac Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Blurton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Haltiwanger was born Jan. 28, 1938, in Gainesville, Fla., a son of Moses and Daisy (Spivey) Haltiwanger. He married Carolyn Cornell Dec. 5, 1961, in Rossville. She survives.
He is also survived by two sons, Tim (Marie) Haltiwanger and Troy (Kim) Haltiwanger, both of Potomac; seven grandchildren, Cory (Nicole) Haltiwanger, Kevin Griggs, Kira (Eric) Blazquez, Stephanie Morgan, Miriah (Jacob) Haltiwanger, Alex Morgan and Cheyenne Haltiwanger; three great-grandchildren; and brother, Howard Yawn of Gainesville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters.
Mr. Haltiwanger served in the U.S. Air Force from 1955 to 1957. He worked at Eisner grocery warehouse in Champaign for 18 years. After it closed, he became a bus driver for Potomac Grade School for seven years and worked at Jeld-Wen in Rantoul for seven years until his retirement.
He was a member of Potomac First Church of Christ. He enjoyed feeding his hummingbirds, playing golf, gardening, working in his yard and, years ago, coaching baseball. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
