Isabelle “Izzy” Clark Ober, 98, of Paxton, formerly of Mansfield, died at 10:09 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at Blue Ridge Township Mansfield Cemetery with Chaplain Glenn Corbly officiating. Military rites will be accorded.
There will be no visitation.
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Mansfield, is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Ober was born June 8, 1920, in Mansfield, a daughter of Horace E. and Frances Adelaide Ross Clark. She married Lawrence Ober Sept. 7, 1946, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Urbana. He died Dec. 15, 1957.
She is survived by her children, Stephen (Linda) Ober of Cobden, Michael (Brenda) Ober of Brentwood, Calif., and Sandra (Joseph) Frantonius of Newburgh, Ind.; and four grandchildren, Erik, Krissy, Danielle and John.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ross Clark; and sister, Joy Spinazzola.
Mrs. Ober graduated from Mansfield High School. She graduated from Blackburn College, Carlinville, with an associate degree and attended the University of Illinois for one year. She was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of WWII. She worked for the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office for 25 years. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Rantoul.