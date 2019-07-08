Irene Jones, 92, of Rantoul died Friday, July 5, 2019, in Paxton.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 10, at First Baptist Church, 401 Glenwood Drive, Rantoul, with the Rev. Dan Cole officiating. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m Wednesday at Lux Memorlal Chapel.
Mrs. Jones was Sept. 13, 1926, a daughter of George Becker and Susan Sirrada Allen in Holly Springs, Iowa. She married Donald “Bus” Jones Dec. 26, 1942, in South Sioux City, Neb. He preceded her in death July 26, 1974.
She is survived by two sons, Allen L. (Coleen) Jones of Rantoul and Robert W. Jones of Danville; a daughter, Susan D. Smith of St. Cloud, Fla.; grandchildren, Allen Jones, Marilyn Jones Velez, Vinnie Jones, Deron Jones, Michael Pond-Jones, Sirrada Smith Arscott and Russell “Bud” Smith; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, Marjorie Pettit of Independence, Mo.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, Donald E. Jones Jr.; three brothers, M. Allen, George E. and Lawrence L. Becker; and a sister, Bessie Becker Arnold.
Mrs. Jones graduated from Central High School, Sioux City, Iowa, in 1943.
She worked as a bookkeeper and then a manager for Woolworth’s for more than 30 years. After retiring, she worked at the senior citizen center in Kissimmee, Fla., where she spent her winters filing income taxes for area seniors. She enjoyed working on her genealogy, gardening, knitting, crocheting, working puzzles and bird watching. She was a member of the Rantoul BPW, American Legion, Elks and 1st Baptist Church in Rantoul.
Memorials may be made in her name to her church.