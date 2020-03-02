Howard McKellip, 85, of Rantoul died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. The Rev Paula Wallace will officiate. Burial will follow in Beckman Cemetery, Thomasboro.
A service of Masonic rites will begin at 9:45 am Thursday with the visitation following from 10 to 11 a.m., also at Lux Memorial Chapel.
Mr. McKellip was born April 9, 1934, in Kewanee, a son of Clair and Marjorie (Butler) McKellip. He married Catherine Gunn Nov. 5, 1955, in Edinburgh, Scotland. She preceded him in death Nov. 26, 2016, after 61 years of marriage.
He is survived by two daughters, Debbie (John Christians) Farmer of Gifford and Diane McKellip of Royal; and three grandchildren, Bradley (Patti Herges) Barr of Gifford, Kameron (Angelique Bituin) Farmer of St. Joseph and Alexandra (Austin Maul) McKellip of Royal; two great-grandchildren; and a niece.
He was preceded in death by two sisters and a grandson, Kristoffer Farmer.
Mr. McKellip was a 1952 graduate of Rock Island High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 26 years, retiring as chief master sergeant with numerous awards, medals and achievements. He then worked civil service as an instructor in Texas for more than 20 years.
He was a member of the Rantoul Masonic Lodge and a 32-degree member of the Scottish Rites, Valley of Danville, where he recently received his 50 years-membership pin.
Mr. mcKellip was a sports enthusiast and a Cubs Fan. He was a registered official in both softball and baseball. He enjoyed camping, woodworking as well as golf and bowling. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and watching their various sporting events.
Memorials may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society.