Herbert "Jack" Williams Jr., 66, of Tolono, brother of a Rantoul resident,died at 12:10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at home, surrounded by family.
Cremation rites will be accorded, and graveside services will be held at Stearns Cemetery, Fithian, at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct.11.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, Urbana.
Mr. Williams was born April 16, 1953, in Champaign, a son of Herbert Sr. and Myrtle Louise (Keeler) Williams.
He is survived by his children, Eric (Vickie) Williams of Urbana and Anita (Steve) Witt of Milton, Fla.; his siblings, William Williams of Rantoul, Nina (Kenneth) Hall of Dixon Springs and Glenda (Richard) Hall of Mahomet; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
His parents and two brothers preceded him in death.
Mr. Williams graduated from Unity High School and earned an associate degree online. Although he was a jack-of-all-trades, he earned his living as a carpenter.
He was a member of Sadorus United Methodist Church.
He enjoyed woodworking and gardening. He collected stuffed bears and liked flowers. Above all, he loved his family and friends and spending time with them.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with final expenses.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.