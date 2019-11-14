Henry Hammel, 83, of Rantoul died Sunday morning, Nov. 10, 2019, at home, surrounded by family and loved ones.
A funeral service was held at noon Wednesday at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Thomasboro. Fr. Joel Phelps officiated. Burial was in St. Elizabeth Cemetery.
Visitation was for one hour prior to the service, also at St. Elizabeth.
Mr. Hammel is survived by his wife of 42 years, Patricia, as well as his children, Leo (Anthony) Hammel of Wichita, Kan., Todd (Christy) Hammel of Nolensville, Tenn., Teresa (Matthew) Boyd and Amanda (Aaron) Polk, both of Rantoul. He is also survived by his six grandchildren, Tyler, Aidan, Nathan, Harper, Dominik and Noah.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leo Hammel, and his mother, Catherine (Garber) Hammel.
Mr. Hammel was born Oct. 8, 1936, and was raised outside of Rantoul. He was raised on a farm and was taught to farm at an early age, but after finishing school he enlisted and served in the U.S. Army. One of his favorite stories was how he was enlisted with Ray Nitschke and how he remained a lifelong Packers fan due to it. When he returned home, he fell back into life on the farm, which was his chosen career until retirement.
Most winters he spent working at Furniture World in Rantoul, where he continued to work until a month before he died. He appreciated the support and friendship of his co-workers.
Mr. Hammel spent 32 years as a volunteer firefighter with the Thomasboro Fire Department and was a member of the Farm Bureau, The American Legion and The Amvets for many years
He split his time between farming and volunteering.
Rebecca Wurmnest
Rebecca “Becky” S. Wurmnest, 65, of Sibley, mother of a Paxton resident, died at 3:56 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Gibson Area Hospital, Gibson City.
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City. Interment will be in Drummer Township Cemetery, Gibson City.
Visitation will be from 5-7 Wednesday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Wurmnest was born Feb. 21, 1954, in Gibson City, a daughter of Clyde and Betty Lou Means Cline. She married Tom Wurmnest Jan. 20, 1973, in Strawn. They had been married 46 years. He survives.
Also surviving are her children, Rich (Shannon) Wurmnest of Paxon and Kimberly (Jason) McCreary of Gibson City; grandchildren, Tessa, Gavin, Kayla, Madison and Avery; her mother, Betty Cline of Gibson City; and siblings Joey Thompson of Gibson City, Jerry (Marsha) Cline of North Carolina and David (Susie) Cline of Bellflower.
She was preceded in death by her father and brother, Loren “Shorty” Cline.
Mrs. Wurmnest worked in the billing department at Gibson Area Hospital for 27 years. She was an active member of the recruitment and retention committee at the hospital. She was a member of AAHAM and volunteered at the local food pantry.
Memorials may be made to the Gibson Area Hospital Scholarship Fund or to The Outpatient Clinic.
Online condolences and memories of may be left for her family at rosenbaumfh.com.
Betty McDuffee
Betty J. McDuffee, 81, of Ivesdale, and formerly of Urbana, mother of a Thomasboro resident, died at 3:57 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens, rural Champaign.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
She was born July 30, 1938, in Cobden, a daughter of Russell D. and Beulah (Shingleton) Toler.
Survivors include two daughters, Debbie Beckett Daily (Dan) of Thomasboro and Sherie Grammer (Larry) of Ivesdale; a son, Bill Beckett (Bonni) of Champaign; six grandchildren, Shawn Beckett (Fraya), Christopher Beckett, Amanda Grammer, Ashley Donenella (James), Austin Beckett (Andrea), and Nathan Grammer; and a great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Donald Beckett and Michael Beckett; two brothers, Frank Toler and Don Toler; and a sister, Shirley Lovett.
She worked for AC HumKo in the Quality Control Department. for more than 20 years. She enjoyed quilting, the St. Louis Cardinals, crossword puzzles, U of I sports, dogs, and teaching her grandchildren about cooking.
Memorials may be made to OSF Hospice, 1501 Interstate Drive, Champaign, IL 61820.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.