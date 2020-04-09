Helen M. Roark, 95, of St. Joseph died at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Country Health & Rehab, Gifford. She was surrounded by her son, Joe, and daughter-in-law, Geni.
Due to the virus, no public funeral service will be held at this time. Private burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Mrs. Roark was born March 4, 1925, a daughter of Ray and Mary Roggy Williams of LeRoy. She married Richard E. Roark Dec. 24, 1941, in Missouri. He died Jan. 5, 2011.
While her husband served in the Navy, stationed at Randall Island, north of Australia, during World War II, Mrs. Roark lived in Anacondis, Wash., for over a year before moving back to LeRoy. After her husband’s honorable discharge, they moved to Urbana, then made their home in St. Joseph in 1966.
Mrs. Roark enjoyed being a homemaker and crocheting doilies and countless afghans and baby blankets that they gave to family and friends. She was known for her homemade chocolate chip cookies, her apple pies and raspberry cobbler. She made many different shapes of baskets out of pine needles over the years.
She was a member of the St. Joseph American Legion Auxiliary and the Commandry. She and her husband lived in Winter Haven, Fla., during the winter months.
Mrs. Roark is survived by her son, Joe (Geni) Roark of St. Joseph; a daughter, Sue Anderson of Lewistown, Mo.; six grandchildren, Duane (Bernadette) Rhoades, Richard (Bev) Rhoades, Tonya (Duane) Austin, Debbie (Jake) Jacobs, Amy (Bryson) Hendricks and Meg (Matt) Birch. She has 13 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren with a great-great-grandson arriving before the end of April.
She was preceded in death by her husband, two brothers and two sisters.
Memorials may be made to Carle Hospice, 1813 W. Kirby Ave., Champaign, IL 61821, or Country Health & Rehab, 2304 CR 3000 N, Gifford, IL 61847.
