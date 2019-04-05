Helen A. Japel, 75, of Rantoul died Thursday morning, April 4, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 8, at St. Malachy Church, Rantoul. Father Joel Phelps will officiate. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Rantoul.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.
Mrs. Japel was born Feb. 24, 1944, in Dormagen, Germany, a daughter of Eugene and Sophie (Kowalski) Czarchenki. She married Edward J. Japel April 8, 1967, in Cleveland. He survives.
Also surviving is a daughter, Elizabeth (James B.) Hladnik of Wheeling.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Theresa Japel.
Mrs. Japel loved flowers and bike riding. She was often seen on her biking travels through Rantoul. She was a devoted Catholic and a member of St. Malachy Catholic Church. She and her husband were involved in the PTA at St. Malachy School when their daughter attended the school. She would often go out of her way to help others, and she was rewarded by her job helping children. She lived her life by the mantra “A stranger is a friend she never met.”
Memorials may be made to the Henry J. Smith Fund.