Helen (Holt) James, 91, of Potomac died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Country Health Nursing Home, Gifford.
A celebration of her life will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at No. 10 Church of Christ, with the Rev. Ted Rohde officiating. Burial will follow in Partlow Cemetery, Armstrong.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Blurton Funeral Home, Potomac.
Mrs. James was born July 20, 1928, in rural Potomac, a daughter of Richard and Laura (McGlaughlin) Holt. She married Hardin James Sr. June 5, 1949, at No. 10 Church of Christ, rural Potomac. He survives.
She is also survived by three sons, Hardin “Tom” James Jr. of Mount Horeb, Wis, Richard A. James of Potomac and Mark O. (Kathy) James of Austin, Texas; one daughter, Melody J. (Ron) Domanico of Atlanta; nine grandchildren, Jason, LaTessa, Kristin, Eli, Josie, Michelle, Adam, Daniel and Amy; six great-grandchildren and three more on the way; one sister, Lillian Criblez of Potomac; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter-in-law, Della M. James; and two sisters, Evelyn Butler and Richardeen Watt.
Mrs. James attended the No. 10 one-room grade school and graduated at the top of her class. She graduated from Armstrong High School in 1946 as class valedictorian. After high school, she worked at Consolidated Products, in Danville.
She was a member of No. 10 Church of Christ her entire life, where she sang in the choir. She was also a member of Iota Theta Chapter of Psi Iota Xi, Extension Homemakers Club, Junior Women’s Club and Armstrong Grade School PTA. She played saxophone with her husband for several years in their band, The Dream Beats. She enjoyed sewing, baking, horse riding, gardening, bowling and spending time with her family.
Memorials may be made to her church.
