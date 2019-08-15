Helen A. Dohleman, 84, of Urbana, formerly of Fisher, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at home with her family beside her.
Her ashes will be buried in Eden Park Cemetery in a private family service.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Dohleman was born Sept. 11, 1934, in Streator, a daughter of John and Elizabeth (Obert) Wuebbens. She married Keith Dohleman Jan. 1, 1962, in St. Petri Lutheran Church, Flanagan. He survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Susan (Jon) Stolz of Indianapolis and Rebecca (Charles) Hawley of Mahomet; a sister, Gertrude Albrecht of Flanagan; and five grandchildren, Kelsey, William and Lauren Stolz, all of Indianapolis, and Anna and Charlie Hawley of Mahomet.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Ronald.
Mrs. Dohleman graduated from Mennonite Hospital School of Nursing in 1955. She enjoyed a nursing career at various hospitals, including Mennonite Hospital, Bloomington; Highland Park Hospital; and Silver Cross Hospital, Joliet. She finished her nursing career at Gailey Eye Clinic in Bloomington.
She was confirmed on Palm Sunday 1948 and was a member of the American Lutheran Church, Rantoul, where she taught Sunday school and Bible school.
Her hobbies included reading, word puzzles, sewing, gardening and cheering her grandchildren on in their sports.
Memorials may be made to her church.