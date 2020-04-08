Helen Creighton, 97, of Armstrong died at 4:52 a.m. Monday, March 30, 2020, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, in Urbana.
Due to the current health concerns private family services will be held with a celebration of life service at a later date. Burial will be in Partlow Cemetery.
Mrs. Creighton was born July 4, 1922, in Clarendon, Ark., a daughter of George and Minnie (Howlton) Moore. She married Donavon K. Creighton, June 3, 1967, in Armstrong. He preceded her in death Jan. 1, 1989.
She is survived by her brother, Billy Joe (Celia) Moore of Roswell, N.M., and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Roscoe Moore, Orvile Moore and William Moore; and seven sisters, Youlon Crawford, Bonnie Baird, Willie Ann Sewell, Estelle Villhauer, Francis Ellsworth, Jo Clara Britton and Ruia Ellen Moore.
Mrs. Creightonwas a member of the Middlefork United Methodist Church. When she was younger, she helped raise and support her younger siblings. She enjoyed listening to country music.
Memorials may be made to her church.
