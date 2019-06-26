Harriett L. Scott, 89, of Urbana died at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 Philo Road, Urbana. The Rev. Leah Robberts-Mosser will officiate. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the services.
Mrs. Scott was born Jan. 30, 1930, in Urbana, a daughter of Louis and Hattie (Jackson) Louthan. She married Robert E. Scott Aug. 20, 1950, at Rockome Gardens near Arcola. He preceded her in death May 17, 2012.
She is survived by a son, Kevin A. Scott of Mount Vernon; daughters, Cindy S. Scott-Stauffer of Champaign, Linda L. Scott-Roberts of Decatur and Kathy A. Scott-Andreae of Mansfield; a sister, Betty Bocksnaik of Dover, Ark.; 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle L. Scott, and a sister, Anne Jenkins.
Mrs. Scott was a graduate of Urbana High School and attended Community United Church of Christ, Champaign. She owned and operated a day care for children for more than 40 years and was a foster parent. She had a love of children and devoted her life to child care.
