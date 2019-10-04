Harold McDonald, 71, formerly of Rantoul, died Sept. 13, 2019, at Advent Hospital, Daytona Beach, Fla.
A gathering of family and close friends will be held at a later date.
Mr. McDonald is survived by his wife, Vicki Dittmar of Rantoul, with whom he raised three children, Kristie (George) Hill of Monroe, La., Vincent (Jan) Falvey of Rantoul and April (David) Wilson of Tallahassee, Fla. He has four grandchildren, Kayla, Nicholas, Keira and Thaddeus; one brother, Charles McDonald of Rantoul; and nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Clara, and siblings, Bessie Mae, Robert, John Jr., William (Bill) McDonald and Clara (Dolly) Harwig.
Better known as Jim or Mac, he was born April 9, 1948, in Urbana, to the late John and Clara McDonald of Rantoul.
Mr. McDonald graduated from Rantoul Township High School in 1969 and worked many years at Rantoul Products. In retirement, he enjoyed volunteering and working at the Pioneer Settlement in Barberville, Fla., as well as long walks within his community in DeLand, Fla.
Memorial contributions can be made in his name to the American Heart Association or a local wildlife rehabilitation center in your area.