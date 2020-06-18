Paid obituary
CHAMPAIGN — Harold D. Hanson Jr., 89, of Champaign was surrounded by his family when he went to be with the Lord on the evening of Monday, June 8, 2020, at his home.
He was born Sept. 29, 1930, in Harlingen, Texas, a son of Harold and Louise (Brink) Hanson. He married Beverly J. Lillis on March 7, 1954, in Elvaston, Ill. She survives.
He is survived by two children, Rebecca (Steven) Schluter of Rantoul and Brent (Kimberly) Hanson of Hudson; a brother, Robert (Linda) Hanson of Iowa; a sister, Martha (Bob) Felgar of Alabama; eight grandchildren, Jennifer (Mark) James and Brad (Tabitha) Eichelberger, both of Paxton, Ben (Brenna) Schluter of Ludlow, Matt (Kellie) Schluter of Rantoul, Andrew (Allison) Schluter of Monticello and Brianna Hanson, Kaitlyn Hanson and Aiden Hanson, all of Hudson; and 10 great-grandchildren, Ryder and Peyton James, Tinley, Garret and Noah Eichelberger, Ella and Owen Schluter and Kali, Eli and Milo Schluter.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved daughter, Cynthia Eichelberger.
He graduated from Hamilton High School then served 21 years in the U.S. Air Force. Later he worked another 21 years at Kraft Foods. He was faithfully committed to and attended the Moriah Foundation in Normal.
Harold was a kind and loving man; he loved the Lord and his family. He was slow to anger and loving and gracious to all.
Private services were held in a burial at Elmwood Cemetery, Rantoul. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements