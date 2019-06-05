Harold Bartell, 96, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at American Lutheran Church, Rantoul.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Lux Memorial Chapel of Rantoul is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Bartell was born Dec. 6, 19233, in Stanton Township/rural Urbana, a son of Bart and Wilma (Janssen) Bartell. He married Annetta Schluter Sept. 27, 1947, and was married to her for 69 years before she died Jan. 5, 2017.
Surviving are a son, Ed Bartell (Madonna) of Fisher; a daughter, Lorraine McElwain (Bob) of Thomasboro; five grandchildren, Jason (Fallon) Bartell of Rantoul, Shana Bartell of Pontiac, Matt (Elizabeth) Bartell of Thomasboro, Emily Snyder (Brad) of Palatine and Lorri Batsie (Michael) of Kalamazoo, Mich.; six great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother, three brothers, (Frank, Heye and Art) and two sisters, (Christine and Reka).
Mr. Bartell graduated from Rantoul Township High School in 1940 and shortly after joined the Navy during World War II. He was trained in diesel engine technology and stationed in the Caribbean, where he was in charge of the engine room on his patrol craft. He was honorably discharged in 1945.
He farmed in the Thomasboro/Rantoul community for more than 70 years, with his son Ed and grandson Matt joining him in the business. He served as the farm’s chief mechanic the majority of the time and retired at the age of 90, although most nice days you could still seem him there.
Mr. Bartell was a quiet and humble man who was known for his dry sense of humor. He loved animals and would sneak a cookie (or five) for himself and his grandkids when he thought no one was watching. He loved to discuss his carpentry and stained glass projects, the Cubs and the Illini, the weather, his love of classical music (especially Bach) and his memories of his family and friends.
His favorite thing to discuss was his wife and the family they built together.
He was active in the Thomasboro/Rantoul communities as a farmer and member of American Lutheran Church of Rantoul. He enjoyed many church activities, including choir (he was known for his solo of “The Holy City” every year on Palm Sunday), and served as a member of the church council. He had a strong faith.
Memorials may be made to his church.