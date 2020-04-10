Gwelda P. Osterbur, 87, of Ogden, sister of an Armstrong resident, died at 6:28 a.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020, at home.
Private graveside services will be held.
Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Osterbur was born July 6, 1932, a daughter of Paul and Dorthea (McMillan) Wilbur. She married Eilert H. Osterbur June 9, 1950. He preceded her in death Jan. 15, 2018.
She is survived by two sons, Marvin (Sue) Osterbur of Royal and Gene (Wanda) Osterbur of Ogden; five grandchildren 10 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Gordon Wilbur of Armstrong.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister and one grandchild.
Mrs. Osterbur was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Royal. She worked on her farm, a chicken farm and at the town store. She was mostly known for driving a school bus for Prairieview school district. She kept command of her bus with help from her trusty pingpong paddle.
She loved spending time with her family, playing cards, reading and doing word searches.
Memorials may be made to Kopmann Cemetery.