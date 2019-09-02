Glenn Pondenis, 78, of Rantoul died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, after a long illness.
A celebration of life service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Sawa’s Old Warsaw Restaurant, 9200 W. Cermak Road, Broadview.
Mr. Pondenis was born June 23, 1941, in Palos Park.
Surviving are his son, Brian David (Holly) Pondenis, and grandchildren, Vivian Pondenis and Calvin Pondenis, all of Charleston.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda; and son, Shawn.
Mr. Pondenis was sociable and had many friends. Heather Soder, Holly’s sister, of Broadlands was a "bonus" daughter-in-law to him, and they enjoyed each other’s company, often discussing politics or horses. Besides spending Sunday dinners with his son and grandchildren, he also enjoyed corresponding with another special friend, Frank Rassmusson, about shared hobbies such as electronics and audio equipment.