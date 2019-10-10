Darlene Strange of Champaign, relative of several area residents, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
She will be cremated, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Strange was born to Glen and Betty (Cafin) Zook. She married John Strange in April 1981. He preceded her in death.
She is survived by three children, Christine Bell of Franklin, Tenn., Lisa Symons of Austin, Texas, and Sean Kelly of Pontiac; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her mother, Betty Zook of Thomasboro; and her siblings, Charlotte Schroeder and Dena Day of Thomasboro, Genelle Zook of Rantoul, Bev Andres of Lafayette, Ind., Norma Wilkey of Urbana, Gary Zook, Fred Zook and Keith Zook of Rantoul, and Kevin Zook of Mobile, Ala.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her father.
Mrs. Strange retired from Collegiate Cap and Gown.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations may be made in her name to the DAV or Humane Society.