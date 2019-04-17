Glen C. Warren, 68, of Urbana, father of two Rantoul residents, died at 12:58 a.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019, at home.
There will be a memorial visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana.
Mr. Warren was born March 21, 1951, in Urbana, a son of Homer and Dorothy (Gericke) Warren. He married Kelly Overmyer Jan. 29, 1984, in Urbana. She survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Roxanne Emry and Caitlyn (Jesse) Naive, both of Rantoul; a granddaughter, Cami Emry; and two sisters, Veronica Kocher of Thomasboro and Margo Burwell of Marion.
Mr. Warren graduated from Champaign Central in 1969 and worked as a truck driver for Hobbico for 14 years, most recently for Miller Enterprises.
Memorials may be made to the Special Olympics, 1133 19th St. NW, 12th Floor, Washington, DC 20036-3604.
