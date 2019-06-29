Gene Pernod of Rantoul died Sunday, June 23, 2019, after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by family
Honoring his wishes, there will be no services at this time.
Mr. Pernod was born Jan. 6, 1934, in Pace, Miss., a son of Paul E. and Jeffie (Love) Pernod. He married Mary Bell on Sept. 11, 1952. She survives.
Also surviving are three daughters, Mary Jean of Branson, Mo., Peggy (Johnny) Wells of Apache Junction, Ariz., and Lori (Dale) Busboom of Rantoul; a son, Eric of Berwyn; four grandchildren, Billy Eaton, Jeff (Kellie) Humphress, Kim (Marvin Caldwell) Busboom and Brent (Shauna) Busboom; three great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.
Mr. Pernod was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Jim; and a sister, Lida.
He served in the Air Force from 1953 to 1973 and was first stationed at Chanute in 1954. While enlisted in the Air Force, he also helped farm and held various part-time jobs in the Rantoul community.
After his military service, he was drawn back to Rantoul because of his love of the area. He worked for Combest Moving & Storage, and served civil service at the motor pool at Chanute for nearly 20 years, taught at JB Hunt and shuttled seniors part-time for Prairie Village.
His favorite hobbies were detailing cars and working in the yard.
Memorials may be made in his name to the American Cancer Society.