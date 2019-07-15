George “Lynn” Boise, 76, of Ogden, father and brother of two Rantoul residents, died at 9:56 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
A memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel in Urbana.
Mr. Boise was born Dec. 3, 1942, in Champaign, a son of George and E. Ruth (Bryant) Boise. They preceded him in death. He married Sharalon Digsby May 18, 1964. They later divorced.
On May 31, 1985, he married Nancy Diel in Champaign, and she survives.
Also surviving are his son, James L. Boise of Rantoul; and siblings, Joseph L. Boise of Champaign, Marlene R. Passarello of Champaign, Meredith K. Chisholm (Alex) of Roach, Mo., and Michele S. Bryan (Russ) of Rantoul. Three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive him.
Mr. Boice graduated from Rantoul High School and the Police Training Institute, class of 1975. He joined the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, where he worked for 30 years before retiring in 2004.
He was a member of the St. Joseph Sportsman Club and the Danville Pistol and Rifle Club. He enjoyed retirement, fishing, genealogy and collecting guns. Above all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to the Eastern Illinois Food Bank.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.