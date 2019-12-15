Gary E. Swim, 76, of Urbana, father of a Thomasboro resident and brother of a Dewey resident, died at 11:56 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Mr. Swim was born Jan. 16, 1943, in Champaign, a son of Earl and Myrl (Matthews) Swim. He married Margie Riggleman Aug. 20, 1966, in Urbana. She survives.
Also surviving are a son, Phillip (Linda) Swim of Urbana; daughter, Kristi (Bobby) Scroggins of Thomasboro; two grandchildren, Earl (Cherrish) Miller and Brittany (Randy) Miller Seals, both of of Thomasboro; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Randy (Patti) Swim of Champaign and Earl John Swim of Dewey; two sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.
