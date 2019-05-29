Gail Reasor of Tuscola, mother of a Dewey resident, died Sunday, May 26, 2019, with her family by her side.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola. Burial will follow in Young America Cemetery, Hume.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Reasor was the first born to Virgil “Buck” and Esther Johnson on Feb. 27, 1947. She married Don Reasor March 3, 1963, in Tucson, Ariz. He preceded her in death.
Surviving are her sister, Barbara (Bill) Weichel of Charleston; her children, Virgil Reasor of Sadorus, Debbie (Andy) Sperling of Dewey and Vicky (Eric) Hartman of Pesotum; grandchildren, A.J. Schumacher of Dewey, Katie Schumacher of Rantoul, Kyla Reasor of Urbana, Kiersten Reasor of Sadorus and Jolene and Abbigail of Pesotum; eight great-grandchildren, with one preceding her in death; and a special nephew and niece.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Jason; her parents; a brother, Wayne; and a great-granddaughter.
After her marriage, she and her husband moved back to Illinois and raised their family in Tuscola for more than 50 years.
Mrs. Reasor worked as a Douglas County dispatcher for more than 20 years.
She also drove a school bus for Gould Bus Service for almost 40 years. In that 40 years, she got to see several generations of children grow up. She always thought the kids on her bus route were her kids as well.
