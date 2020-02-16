Frederick W. Rick Sturts, 62, of Rantoul, formerly of St. Joseph, died at 11:33 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, with Masonic rites at 6:45 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Mr. Sturts was born July 8, 1957, in Champaign, a son of Frederick and Doris McCleary Sturts.
Survivors include one son, Fred (Kati) Sturts of St. Joseph; two grandchildren, Frederick Dennis Sturts and Vivian Jean Sturts, both of St. Joseph; one brother, Michael (Georgeann) Sturts of Carbon Cliff; and two sisters, Patty Bloomer and Ann (Darrell) Suits, both of Rantoul.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Cheryl.
Mr. Sturts worked for Champaign County for 20 years as a maintenance person.
He was a member of St. Joseph Masonic Lodge 970 AF & AM, Champaign Chapter 50 RAM, Urbana Council 19 CM and Urbana Commandery 16.
He loved music, being outdoors and was a handyman.
Memorial contributions maybe made to the family.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com