Francis “Frank” Stumph, 76, of Hoopeston, brother of a Potomac resident, died at 9:14 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Living in Hoopeston.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston, with the Rev. Earl Eells officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Mr. Stumph was born March 27, 1943, in Lebanon, Ky., a son of Willie and Lula (Wicker) Stumph. He married Betty Tutwiler Jan. 11, 1963, at the Christian Church in Henning. She survives in Hoopeston.
He is also survived by one daughter, Lisa (Allen) Kinney of Hoopeston; two sons, Jeff (Betsy) Stumph of Oxford, Ind., and Brian (Deb) Stumph of Champaign; one brother, Phillip “Jay” (Connie) Stumph of Potomac; 15 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; two brothers, Mickie and Jack Stumph; and one great-granddaughter.
Mr. Stumph worked at Birkey’s Farm Store. He then worked at MC of A, and later for Mike Lee Trucking. He was a member of the Antioch Church of Christ in rural Rossville. He enjoyed traveling, lawn and gardening, woodworking and collecting IH tractors.
Memorials may be made to the Antioch Church of Christ, 37604A N. 1900 East Road, Rossville, IL 60963, or Carle Hospice, 206 W. Anthony Drive, Champaign, IL 61822.
His tribute page may be viewed at and family condolences may be sent to www.anderson-funeral-home.com