Florence “Flossy” Huntzicker of Loda, mother of a Rantoul resident, died Monday, June 24, 2019, at Accolade Healthcare, Paxton.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, at First ELCA Lutheran Church, 301 S. College St., Paxton, with the Rev. Debra Domeier officiating.
Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Huntzicker was born Sept. 8, 1922, in Chicago, a daughter of Anna and John Royalson. She married Raymond Huntzicker Oct. 11, 1947, and later they resided in Park Ridge.
She is survived by two daughters, Diane (Thomas) Mueller of Lake Iroquois, Loda, and Linda Huntzicker of Rantoul; one granddaughter, Kristie (Steve) Warfield; and two great-grandchildren.
Throughout her life, Mrs. Huntzicker held numerous jobs. Starting at age 13 while in high school, she worked for S.S. Kresge Dime Store, then she modeled for Carson Pirie Scott and later worked as a switchboard operator at the Bell Telephone Co.
Following graduation from Austin High School in Chicago, during WWII she worked for the U.S. Army at its regional office. Later she worked for the U.S. Treasury Department. After her marriage, she became the assistant superintendent at the First National Bank in Des Plaines.
In the 1960s she and her husband founded F&H Electronics in Des Plaines, where they became business leaders in the community for more than 30 years.
Mrs. Huntzicker was an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Park Ridge. She spent her last 10 years living at Lake Iroquois, Loda, where she became an avid bird watcher and especially enjoyed being near her family.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Loda or First ELCA Lutheran Church in Paxton.
Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.