Florence “Flossie” (Greer) Goode, 95, formerly of Potomac, died Friday morning, Dec. 27, 2019, at Bowman Estates, Danville.
A celebration of her life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. The Rev. Ron Weishaar will officiate. Burial will be in Potomac Cemetery beside her husband, Ray.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Goode was born in Newton, Mass., a daughter of John and Beatrice McDermott Greer. She worked at Wescove Christian School in Potomac for many years, where she met her husband, Raymond Goode. They were married for nine years before he died in 1979.
Her mother died when she was 4 years old, and she pretty much grew up on her own. She outlived her two brothers and a sister. She was taken in by the Cobb-Davis family as her “adopted” family. She worked a variety of jobs as a teenager, including making timing mechanisms for torpedoes for the war effort.
She turned her life over to the Lord at age 18 while listening to “The Old Time Gospel Hour” and soon felt called to the Metropolitan Bible School in Waukesha, Wis. Her first roommate was Juanita Peter, whose family became Flossie’s “forever” family until this day. She went on to work in Bible distribution work and Sunday school evangelism, having assignments in Chicago, Denver and South Bend, Ind., as well as with the Navajo Indians in New Mexico and on the southern border in Brownsville, Texas.
She worked as a caregiver and kitchen aid before moving to Danville, where she became affiliated with the Danville Evangelical Church (now closed) through the Rev. Franklin Baz and his family.
She had a variety of pets and many adopted nieces and nephews over the years.
Memorial donations may be made to New Hope Community Church, Fairmount, IL 61841.
