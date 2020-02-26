Fairice Unzicker Deffenbaugh, 93, of Fisher died at 2:51 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Bickford Cottage of Champaign.
A celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Mahomet Christian Church, 908 N. Lake of the Woods Road, Mahomet. The Rev. David Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Willowbrook Cemetery, Fisher.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Mrs. Deffenbaugh was born Feb. 6, 1927, in Fisher, a daughter of Ezra and Bessie (Bachman) Unzicker. She married Eugene Deffenbaugh Sept. 20, 1945, in Fisher. He died Nov. 9, 2008.
Surviving are three daughters, Cheryl ( Mike) Cornwell of Fisher, Brenda ( Kevin) Marlin of Springfield and Janet Hill of Summerville, S.C.; seven grandchildren, Deanna (Tim) Atteberry, Michele (Alex) Embry, Kimberly (Jeff) Alexander, Avery Hill, Kristen (Adam) Wampler, Beth (Dale) Steckel and Adam (Jackie) Hill; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, brother and son-in-law.
Mrs. Deffenbaugh was a lifelong homemaker, having lived on the farm nearly her entire life. She was a member of the Mahomet Christian Church and the Dewey Homemakers Extension and served in several capacities with the Fisher Community Fair.
She loved flowers and exhibited them at both Fisher and Farmer City fairs. She was a talented artist with a brush, needle and thread, knitting needles, arranging flowers and decorating cakes. She also served as a local 4-H leader.
She taught children in Sunday school, played piano and organ, sang in the church choir and supported missionaries throughout the world. She sewed clothing and toys for those in need, cooked at church camp, volunteered at nursing homes and attended service whenever the church opened the doors.
The family suggests donating to Restoration House Ministries of Manchestor, N.H.
Memories may be posted on her tribute wall at www.lambyoungfh.com.