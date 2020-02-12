Evelyn Zehr, 87, formerly of Champaign, widow of a former Ludlow resident, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Prairie Gardens Assisted Living, Sun Prairie, Wis.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive, Savoy, followed by a lunch.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Zehr was born Nov. 25, 1932, a daughter of Ralph and Mary (Springer) Schertz in Cheney Grove Township, McLean County, near Saybrook. On April 6, 1951, she married Wilmer Dale Zehr from Ludlow. They were married for 66 years until his death in 2017.
She is survived by her children, Randy (Colleen) Zehr of Sun Prairie, Wis., Steve Zehr of Minnetonka, Minn., and Sheri O’Brien of Gilbert, Ariz.; her granddaughters, Ashley (Zehr) Robinson, Alaina (Zehr) Bresette, Allison (Zehr) Robertstad, Heather (Zehr) McCormick, Kate Zehr and Emily O’Brien; nine great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Wilma (Sam) Haarer of White Pigeon, Mich., Linda (Frank) Foster of Tallahassee, Fla., and Harlan (Ellen) Schertz of Branson, Mo.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and Susan (Lawlor) Zehr, daughter-in-law and wife of Steve Zehr.
Mrs. Zehr grew up as the oldest of four siblings and spent much of her childhood making sure she helped her parents keep her younger sisters and brother in line. She and her husband lived in Champaign from 1951 until 2015, when they relocated near family in Sun Prairie, Wis.
While Mrs. Zehr was a stay-at-home mom, she also assisted her husband in running their successful photography business out of the home in Champaign. They started the business together “in faith” in 1973 after years of working as a photographer for various companies in town.
They volunteered at many church and community organizations and events, assisting many who were less fortunate than them.
The family requests donations be made to Agrace Hospice. Make donations payable to “Agrace Foundation” and mail it to Agrace, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711, or go to https://www.agrace.org/donate/.