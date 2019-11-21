Esther Y. Lutz, 81, of Fisher died at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Gibson Area Hospital Annex, Gibson City.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Osman, 942 Grape Ave., Fisher, with the Rev. Jeffrey McPike officiating. Burial will follow in Willow Brook Cemetery, Fisher.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Lutz was born Nov. 10, 1938, on the family farm in Allerton, a daughter of Stanley and Marie Bundy. She married Larry Lutz Sept. 18, 1965, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Champaign. He survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Brent (Cora) Lutz of Champaign, and Brad (Tiffani) Lutz of Fisher; one grandson, Drayton Lutz; a brother, Caleb (Diane) Bundy of Savoy; a sister-in-law, Jan Bundy of Champaign and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Ola and Janet Bundy; and a brother, Eugene Bundy.
Mrs. Lutz graduated from Champaign High School in 1956 and received her nursing degree from Walther Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. She spent her entire career as a nurse supervisor working at Mercy Hospital and Christie Clinic for Dr. William Youngerman Sr. and Carle Foundation Hospital and Clinic. Her 19-year career included her presence on the first open heart team of Champaign-Urbana and assisting with the development of the Homemaker Plus program.
She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Osman and had served as a school board member for 16 years for the Fisher school district.
Mrs. Lutz loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandson, Drayton.
Memorials may be made to her church or Fisher Community Foundation.
Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.