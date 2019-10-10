Esther Loeschen died at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019), at Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. John Lutheran Church, Royal. The Rev. Jay Johnson and the Rev. Taryn Montgomery will officiate. Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Royal.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph.
Mrs. Loeschen was born May 23, 1928, at Burnham City Hospital, a daughter of Fred and Grace Gerdes Loeschen. She married Wilbert Osterbur Nov. 11, 1952, in Flatville. He preceded her in death Dec. 28, 1999.
She is survived by two children, Tyrone (Laurie) Osterbur of Weldon and Tiana (Charlie) Montgomery of Monticello. She is also survived by four grandchildren, the Rev. Taryn Montgomery (Christoph) of Center City, Minn., Matthew (Rachel) Osterbur of Clinton, Teresa (Jim) Kleiss of Pesotum and Trena Montgomery of Minneapolis. She also leaves nine great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Harm, Henry and William; and twin sons on May 27, 1957.
Mrs. Loeschen and her husband farmed and worked at Ogden High School and St. Joseph-Ogden High School.
Later, she did house cleaning in Champaign. She taught Sunday school at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Flatville and later at St. John Lutheran in Royal, as well as teaching vacation Bible school. While working at Ogden High School, she received her GED by taking classes at Champaign Central.
Mrs. Loeschen was a leader in her community. She cared deeply for her family and friends and had a servant’s heart in caring for others. Esther’s confirmation verse was Psalms 37:5, “Commit thy way unto the Lord. Trust also in Him and He shall bring it to pass.” She lived her faith and was committed to Christ in every breath.
Memorials may be made to her church or St. John Lutheran Cemetery or Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford.