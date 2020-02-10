Erna Bridges, 89, of Paxton died at 4:55 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Accolade of Paxton Senior Living.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at American Lutheran Church, 500 Church Drive, Rantoul, with the Rev. Matt Bahnfleth officiating. Burial with follow in Beckman Cemetery, Rantoul.
Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is in charge of arrangements.
Visitatio will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Mrs. Bridges was born Nov. 30, 1930, in rural Rantoul, a daughter or Henry and Annie J. Hovelen Peters. She married Bruce Bridges Dec. 25, 1953, at American Lutheran Church, Rantoul. He preceded her in death July 24, 1991. She married Charles “Chuck” Murphy Jan. 28, 2000. He also preceded her in death.
She is survived by two sons, Steven (Sylvia) Bridges of Fayetteville, N.C, and Dan (Robyn) Clark-Bridges of Iowa; one daughter, Michelle (Tim) Birch of Rantoul; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one sister, Jean Harms of Paxton; two nieces and one nephew.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, an infant daughter, Pamela, and an infant sister.
Mrs. Bridges spent her childhood in rural Rantoul, where she attended country schools before later attending Rantoul Township High School. She worked as a CNA at Ford County Nursing Home, Paxton, and Illinois Knights Templar Home, Paxton, for more than 30 years. She was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville, and was a member of American Lutheran Church, Rantoul.
She enjoyed collecting antique dolls, shopping and traveling.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.
Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.