Erika A. Loeschen, 86, of Paxton died at 10:02 a.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Country Health nursing home, Gifford.
A private graveside service will be held at Beckman Cemetery, rural Rantoul, with the Rev. James T. Lehmann officiating.
Mrs. Loeschen was born April 30, 1933, in Emden, Germany, daughter of Heinrich and Emilie Gallikowsky Eilts. She married Vernon Loeschen Dec. 4, 1960, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville. He preceded her in death March 1, 2020.
She is survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Loeschen grew up in Germany and met her future husband while he was serving in the United States Army and stationed in Germany. They returned to the Flatville area and for a number of years owned and operated the Flatville general store. From Flatville they moved to Bayles Lake, Loda, and then to Paxton for the past 19 years.
She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville. She and her husband enjoyed wintering in the Tampa, Fla., area. She loved to knit and crochet, and it gave her great pleasure sharing her beautiful pieces with family and friends.
