Emilie “Emy” Spain, 66, formerly of Potomac, died at 4:57 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, surrounded by family at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital St. Francis, Wichita, Kan.
A celebration of her life will be at noon Friday, May 24, at Blurton Funeral Home, 400 N. Vermilion St., Potomac, with the Rev. George Desmond officiating. Burial will follow in Potomac Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, at the funeral home.
She was born June 25, 1952, in Danville, a daughter of Truman “Buck” and Marjorie (Owens) Spain of Potomac.
She is survived a daughter, Kari (Chad) Talbot; grandchildren, Audrey and Cory Talbott of Danville; her brother, Truman “JR” (Connie) Spain of Kansas; three sisters, Anne (Larry) Tellier of Florida, Gretchen (Alfred) Valdez of Texas and Melodie (Jim) Menke of North Carolina; three nieces; four nephews and many great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Ms. Spain was a graduate of Bismarck High School and Danville Area Community College. She worked at the Curtis A. Anderson Law Office, Danville, and enjoyed helping clients and decorating their window displays for many years. She loved animals, especially her beloved rat terrier JayJay and Killer the cat. She was an avid reader and enjoyed creating and painting crafts.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Potomac Library to ensure her love of reading continues to others.
Memories or photos may be posted on her memorial page at www.BlurtonFuneralHomes.com.