Elsie M. McCubbins, 72, of Thomasboro died peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours Thursday (July 25, 2019) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
A funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Father Joel Phelps will officiate. Her ashes will be buried with family in Grafton at a later date. Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. prior to the service, also at Lux Memorial Chapel.
She was born Oct. 26, 1946, in Alton, a daughter of Winifred N. and Ida Mae (Englehardt) Wallace. She married Joseph W. McCubbins on June 30, 1989, in Bardstown, Ky. He survives.
Also surviving are three children, Connie Sue (Jimmy) Newton of Bowling Green, Ky., Phil (Jeanie) Hill of Carlinville and Rita Hill of Michigan; two stepchildren, Karen J. McCubbins of Florida and Chris W. McCubbins of Rantoul; a brother, Fred (Cindy) Wallace of Upper Marlboro, Md.; four grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother and a great-grandson, Justice.
Elsie attended high school in Alton. She worked at Caradco/Jeld-Wen in Rantoul for many years. She loved gardening and spent many wonderful hours outside. She truly enjoyed making Christmas time with her grandchildren a special memory.