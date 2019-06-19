Elmer “Buck” Woodward, 71, of Gibson City, father of Rantoul and Paxton residents, died at 8:15 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells.
His celebration of life service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 21, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City. The Rev. John Tennyson will officiate. Inurnment with full military honors will follow at Drummer Township Cemetery, Gibson City.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services.
Mr. Woodward was born Sept. 23, 1947, in McLean County, a son of Don L. and Loretta M. Nelson Woodward.
He is survived by two daughters, Amy (Randall) Frederick of Paxton and Dawn Brown of Rantoul; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a sister, Judy Woodward of Bellville
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Andrew, and his parents.
Mr. Woodward was a U.S. Army veteran, a member of the Lee Lowery American Legion Post 568. He was a truck driver and enjoyed country music. He had a passion for and was an active member of the Tawaskote Longrifles Club, which did re-enactments of the 1750-1850s; he also enjoyed driving his ‘41 Ford and his coffee club at the Country Kettle.
Memorial tributes may be made to the Lee Lowery American Legion Post 568 or the Tawaskote Longrifles Club.
