Elmer Huls, 85, of St. Joseph, father of a Gifford resident, died at 9:57 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Graveside services will be at noon Saturday, Jan. 18, at Stanton Cemetery, with the Rev. James Lehmann and Vicar Ryan Henkel officiating. According to his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.
Blurton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Huls was born Aug. 11, 1934, in Champaign County, a son of Herman and Johanna (Reitmeier) Huls. He married Janet Frye Aug. 2, 1956, in Champaign County. She survives.
He is also survived by one daughter, Karen (Ed) Ward of Gifford; three sons, Larry Huls of St. Francisville, La., Randy Huls of Prairieville, La., and Rodney Huls of St. Joseph; and three grandsons, Adam Ward and Tyler and Caleb Huls.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, John W. Huls and Ernest H. Huls; and one grandson, Gregory Huls.
Mr. Huls was a member of IBEW Local 601 for 56 years. He retired from Prairieland Electric and farming. He was a lifetime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Flatville, where he served on the church council. He enjoyed horseshoeing, camping, listening to country music, wintering in Florida and fishing. He always had a pan ready to fry fish.
