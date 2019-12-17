Ellen Sickler, 91, of rural Rantoul died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at American Lutheran Church, Rantoul.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Sickler was born Dec. 8, 1928, in Royal, a daughter and the only child of Howard and Tena (Peters) Sherman. She married Jerry Sickler Jan. 19, 1946, in Rantoul. They were married for 71 years before his death in 2017.
Surviving are two daughters, Phyllis (John) Colwell of rural Ludlow and Pat (Dan) Flannell of Sullivan; four grandchildren, Jason Colwell, Joel Colwell, Evyn Flannell Day and Mead Flannell; four great-grandchildren; and her brother, John Sherman.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two infant granchildren, a great-grandson and a nephew.
During her last months Mrs. Sickler was cared for in her home by caregivers Lori Johnson, Jackie Mobley and Jill Klein.
After attending high school, she graduated from beauty school and was a licensed beautician for many years in Rantoul.
Mrs. Sickler was a long-time member of the American Lutheran Church in Rantoul. She was devoted to her family.
She and her husband were avid antique collectors who spent countless hours and days together in search of the next beautiful item to add to their collection.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to her church.