Eldred “Oly” Olson, 80, of Colfax, a native of Gifford, brother of Rantoul and Thomasboro residents, died at 8:27 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at McLean County Nursing Home, Normal.
Cremation has been accorded, and a celebration of life is being planned. Burial will be in Wiley Cemetery, Colfax.
Mr. Olson was born Sept. 3, 1939, in Gifford, a son of Fred and Tenie Aden Olson. He married Nancy Ann Wilt Sept. 4, 1960, in Mattoon. She died Sept. 10, 2013.
Surviving are his children, Kim (Brian) Roberts of Arrowsmith and Kevin Olson of Urbana; grandchildren, Kristin Kaufman of Bloomington and Mallory (Micah) Hubbard of Sanford, NC; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Marcella Stephanou of Rantoul; and a brother, Earl (Carol) Olson of Thomasboro.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and two sisters.
Mr. Olson owned and operated OK Swine Services.