Edwina F. Campbell, 96, a lifelong Paxton resident, died at 7:05 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton.
Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, April 13, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with the Rev. John Hauck officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery. Paxton.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Campbell was born April 9, 1922, in Paxton, a daughter of Edward R. and Hilda Swanson Johnson. She married Allen W. Campbell Sept. 12, 1942, at First United Methodist Church of Paxton. He died Aug. 17, 1969.
Surviving are a son, William A. Campbell of Portage, Mich.; two grandchildren, Jeff Campbell of Fortville, Ind., and Todd Campbell of Portage, Mich.; four great-grandchildren, Lauren, Scott, Ricky and Chris Campbell; one sister, Mary Lou Houston of Paxton; and numerous other relatives.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and a daughter-in-law, Mary Kay Campbell.
Mrs. Campbell graduated from Paxton High School in 1940. She retired in 1985 after 31 years of employment with the federal government, 17 years with the Ford County ASCS office in Paxton and 14 years at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul.
She was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Paxton and taught Sunday school. She was also a member of the Paxton American Legion Auxiliary, Prospect Chapter No. 367 of the Order of the Eastern Star, Paxton Woman’s Club, National Association of Retired Federal Employees, Ford County Historical Society and Lakeview Country Club. She was a former den mother for the Cub Scouts and a former member of the PTA. She always enjoyed traveling.
Memorials may be made to her church or an organization of the donor’s choice.
