Edna Creighton, 91, of Armstrong, died at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Partlow Cemetery, Armstrong, with the Rev. Patti Wise officiating.
Blurton Funeral Home, Potomac, is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Creighton was born Jan. 7, 1928, in Danville, a daughter of Russell and Lena (Goble) Craigmyle. She married Bud Creighton Nov. 20, 1946. He preceded her in death Sept. 25, 2007.
She is survived by one half-brother, Danny (Susan) Owens of Danville; and a special friend, David (Amy) Wilken of Armstrong.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister- Betty Pollock.
Mrs. Creighton graduated from Armstrong High School. She worked as a clerk at Chanute Air Force Base, in Rantoul. She formerly attended Armstrong United Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling, cooking and doing things around her home.
Memories or photos may be posted on her memorial page at BlurtonFuneralHomes.com