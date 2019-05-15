Duane A. Derra, 58, of Paxton died Sunday morning, May 12, 2019, at Danville Care Center, Danville.
His ashes will be buried in Ludlow Cemetery at a later date.
Mr. Derra was born April 13, 1961, in Dayton, Ohio, a son of Otto and Clara (Richardson) Derra.
He is survived by a brother, Gene (Heather) Derra of Tuscola; two sisters, Glenda Brown of Champaign and Donna Shook of Deland, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Derra was a 1979 graduate of Paxton High School. He loved to work on cars and did extensive testing of various truck-stop diners.