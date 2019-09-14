Dr. H. D. "Doug" Wright, 88 a Rantoul dentist of 58 years, died at 1:03 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at American Lutheran Church, 500 Church Drive, Rantoul, with the Rev. Matt Bahnfleth officiating. Burial will follow in Eden Park Cemetery, Rantoul.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E Pells St., Paxton.
Dr. Wright was born Dec. 14, 1930 in Grandview, Ark., a son of Homer D. and Amanda Miller Wright Sr. He married Phyllis Krietenstin Aug. 12, 1956, in Mt. Vernon, Ind. She survives.
Also surviving are a son, Mark (Jill) Wright of Naperville; a granddaughter, Melissa (Dillon) Thomas of Chicago and two grandsons, Nicholas Wright of Chicago; Christopher Wright of Naperville.,
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Gary Miller Wright, in 1945.
Dr. Wright graduated from high school in Eureka Springs, Ark., and from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. He then went on to dental school and graduated from Washington University, St. Louis, Mo. Upon graduation from dental school, he and his wife moved to Rantoul in 1957, opened an office and continued to work for 58 years.
He was a member of the American Lutheran Church, Rantoul, and a former president of the church board, an elder and a deacon. He also served on the Eden Park Cemetery board. He was a member of the Rantoul Exchange Club, Rantoul Chamber of Commerce, Parkland Band and served on the Champaign County Board of Health.
He was also a member of the American Dental Association, Chicago Dental Society, Illinois State Dental Society, Illini District of the Illinois State Dental Society and the Clopper Foundation.
Dr. Wright was a ham radio operator, enjoyed golf and music, especially playing his clarinet. He loved boating and water skiing. He was always ready for a good conversation.
Memorials may be made to his church.
