Dorothy J. Welborn, 88, of Fisher died Tuesday evening, Dec. 31, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Osman. The Rev. Jeff McPike will officiate. Burial will follow in Willowbrook Cemetery, Fisher.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.
Mrs. Welborn was born Aug. 6, 1931, in Urbana, a daughter of Albert and Mabel (Blue) Lutz. She married Gene Welborn Dec. 20, 1953, in Osman. He survives.
Also surviving are a son, Jeff Welborn of Urbana; brother, Larry Lutz of Fisher; four grandchildren; three bonus grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Jodi Burgess Stockle.
Mrs. Welborn and her husband graduated from Fisher High School in 1949. She worked briefly as a secretary with the Fisher school district and then spent the rest of her years as a wife, mother and grandmother.
She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Osman.
Memorials may be made to her church.