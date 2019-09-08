Dorothy Shields-Lawless, 84, of Gibson City, mother of Foosland and Fisher residents,died at 5:43 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Gibson Area Hospital-Annex.
Her memorial mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Strawn, with Father Scott Archer officiating. A rosary will be said at 4 p.m. Friday, followed by visitation until 7 p.m. at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City.
Mrs. Shields-Lawless was born Feb. 26, 1935, in Farmer, S.D., a daughter of Louis and Fredericka Roth Friese. She married Richard Shields Aug. 5, 1956, at American Lutheran Church in Gibson City. They were married 54 years. He preceded her in death Aug. 28, 2010. She married Jerome Lawless of Strawn Aug. 13, 2016. He survives.
Also surviving are nine children, Cheryl (Rob Longmire) Burk of Chandler, Ariz., Bryan (Sue) Shields of Gibson City, Tim Shields of Foosland, Madalyn (Kurt) Sommer of Foosland, Bob (Lori) Lawless of Fairbury, Kathy Lawless of Strawn, Theresa (Paul) Volker of Foosland, Jennifer (Jeremy) Green of Sibley and Amy Bebout of Fisher, six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; 12 step-grandchildren; seventeen step-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Eileen Smith and Ila Tyler; and three brothers, Everett, Arland and Ray Friese.
She and her first husband lived and farmed in the Foosland area for 42 years. They retired in 1998 and moved to Gibson City. They joined the Gibson City United Methodist Church, after the closing of the Foosland United Methodist Church in 2008, where she was a 51-year member.In 2016, she joined the Catholic Church.
Family always came first for her. She loved to cook and bake for her family and friends. She had a passion for gardening, loved animals and all kinds of music.
Memorial tributes may be made to the Gibson Area Hospital, Shriner’s Children’s Hospital or St. Rose Catholic Church.
